Mohammad Hafeez 'honoured' to be part of Pakistan's World Cup 2019 squad

Pakistani cricket stalwart Mohammad Hafeez expressed immense joy on his selection in the squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.



In a Twitter message, the all-rounder stated he feels 'honoured to be a part of the World Cup squad 2019 for Pakistan'.

"Alhum Du Lillah Honoured to b a part of World Cup squad 2019 for Pakistan. Looking forward to play my best World Cup ever, In Shaa Allah. Thanks for all the best wishes," reads his tweet.

Pakistan on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for World Cup 2019 and the England series.



The announcement was done by Chairman selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Inzamam-ul-Haq during a press conference on Thursday.

The squad includes players like Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and eminent others, led by skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

World Cup squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez (subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain