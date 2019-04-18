Man hurls shoe at BJP MP Narasimha Rao at party headquarters

An unidentified man hurled a shoe at Bharatya Janata Party’s (BJP) MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday.



It was not immediately clear why the person, who later identified himself as a doctor by profession, threw a shoe at him.

The accused was nabbed by the workers and escorted out of the venue. The man has been detained and taken to state police station.

According to the reports, Rao was addressing the media along with BJP leader Bhupendra Yadav, criticizing the Congress for defaming Hindus by imposing false cases on Hinduvta activists. Other party leaders were also present at the spot.

The shoe did not hit either of the leaders but struck the mic in which Rao was speaking.