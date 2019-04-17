Video: Last moments of Pakistani tourist plunged to death in Turkey

FETHIYE: The Turkish media has released video of last moments of Pakistani paraglider Zarak Zaheer and his co-pilot Mustafa Kemal Öztürk before plunging to death in a paraglide accident on April 15.



According to Hürriyet Daily News, Öztürk and Zaheer went on a tandem paraglide in foggy weather conditions off a point on Babadağ Mountain, which is 1,965 meters high.

They disappeared shortly after the jump, the news report said. ‘Other pilots at the paragliding area noticed that something went wrong, it added.

The bodies of pilot, Mustafa Kemal Öztürk and Pakistani national Zarak Zaheer were found by the gendarmerie in the Fethiye district in Turkey’s southwestern province of Muğla.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal confirmed the incident in which the paraglider lost his life.

A Pakistani tourist Zarak Zaheer, was visiting Turkey. Due to inclement weather he and the parachute pilot lost control and crashed while attempting to land, he said.

The ministry is providing all possible help to the family - visa issued to the deceased’s brother, Dr Faisal further added.