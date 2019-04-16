close
Tue Apr 16, 2019
Business

APP
April 16, 2019

SBP injects Rs 150bln into money market

APP
Tue, Apr 16, 2019

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday injected Rs 150 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

Nine bids of Rs 191.2 bln were offered, of which five worth Rs 150 billion were accepted.

The rate of return accepted was 10.83 percent per annum, an SBP press release said.

