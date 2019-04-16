SBP injects Rs 150bln into money market

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday injected Rs 150 billion into money market for three days as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.



Nine bids of Rs 191.2 bln were offered, of which five worth Rs 150 billion were accepted.



The rate of return accepted was 10.83 percent per annum, an SBP press release said.