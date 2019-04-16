Mark Wiens in Pakistan: Thai blogger's recent street food spree takes internet by storm

Thailand-based food and travel blogger Mark Wiens recently visited Karachi.



Founder of the Migrationology website, Mark’s recent visit showed his love for the Pakistani food and culture.

In his latest Instagram posts, Mark Wiens with his friend Ali Hamdani visited Karachi’s famous Noorani Kabab House and Anwar Baloch Restaurant & Fast Food.

He enjoyed the popular Pakistani street food dish called Katakat, where typically innards (especially brains) are chopped and mixed on a metal hot-plate using a thick metal spatula, making the katakat sound.

Enjoying the delicious and tasteful food from Karachi, Wiens wrote in his Insta post, “Kat-A-Kat, one of the most exciting dishes ever!”

He enjoyed the mixed grill and a couple of ‘karahis’ – curries and also tasted whole goat legs, cooked with extra spicy masala at Karachi’s Kaiser Restaurant.







The highlight of the video was Mar Wiens’s expression as he tasted and enjoyed every bite of the delicious and spicy food.



His trip to Pakistan got the message across the globe that foreigners are welcomed in Pakistan with open arms and are treated with utmost respect and care.

Wien'sMark’s previous visit to the country was highlighted on different international forums.

His YouTube followers and viewers too visited Pakistan and experienced the same hospitality.