British-Pakistani boxer Hamza Mehmood wins big at Elite National Championship

Manchester: British-Pakistani boxer Hamza Mehmood made history by becoming the first British boxer of Pakistani origin to win back to back Elite National Championships.

Hamza, who is only 19, defeated Connor Dally by split session in the 52 weight category on 13th April. After his win, he is in the list of probables to represent Team GB in the Olympics.

While speaking to this scribe after the win Hamza said,"I would like to dedicate this win to my family and Coach. Without their constant help and support it wouldn’t have been possible. Britain is our home and we should do what we can to bring glory to this great country. I am hopeful that I will represent England soon in Olympics and will win Gold.”

Hamza has previously won Gold in a tournament at the Eindhoven Box Cup in Holland representing Team GB. The tournament included boxers from 23 nations including powerhouses Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

Hamza hails from Milton Keynes but his parents originates from Village Jhakar in District Jehlum (Pakistan).