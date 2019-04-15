BJP uses Shah Rukh Khan’s stills to promote voting for Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: The government of India’s Press Information Bureau (PIB) used famed Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s stills from his most popular movies to increase their vote bank.



As Lok Sabha Elections began in India on Thursday 11th April, the Indian government used Bollywood star’s appeal to gain votes.

The PIB posted on its Twitter account the stills of Shah Rukh’s movies ‘Mohabbatein’ and ‘Devdas’ to emphasize on the importance of Voting for better democracy.

The stills of Shah Rukh’s movies were posted on PIB Twitter handle account along with messages reading:

"Aaj election ka phela phase hai. Tumhara aaj ek ek vote se desh ka kal badlega...Go Vote ."

Earlier India’s election commission banned the biopic made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi till elections are over.

It was stalled owing to the fact that the content of the movie might affect the polling of votes and may violate the code of conduct according to Election Commission of India.

Meanwhile,The Lok Sabha elections will continue till 19th may, 2019.