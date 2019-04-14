close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
April 14, 2019

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp face worldwide outage

Sci-Tech

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 14, 2019

KARACHI: The social media users across the globe including Pakistan have reported facing problems using services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The users are commenting on the Twitter about the outage.

They say that the social media networking site won't load on desktop or mobile devices, while others are reporting that their timelines won't refresh.

Quoting downdetector.co.uk, Mirror reported that thousands of social media users across UK, Europe are unable to access the apps.

#whatsappdown, #instagramdown, #FacebookDown are trending worldwide on Twitter confirm that the outage is  global and not limited to few regions.

