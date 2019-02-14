PSL 4 tickets for Karachi, Lahore matches to go on sale tonight

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League’s fourth edition will be kicking off the sales for tickets online at midnight , to the Karachi and Lahore matches scheduled at the final phase of the tournament.

Reports by Yayvo revealed that the tickets that will be going off online at midnight tonight will range from Rs500 to Rs3,000 for the play-offs and qualifiers range.

On the other hand, the final match scheduled to be held on March 17 at the National Stadium in Karachi will have tickets priced from a minimum of Rs500 to a maximum of Rs8,000.

The tournament will enter its fourth edition in Dubai tonight with Lahore Qalanders and Islamabad United being the first to face off after a glitzy star-studded opening ceremony.