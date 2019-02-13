Meghan Markle's father threatens leaking letter she wrote to him before the wedding

It looks like the nasty feud between Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle will not be over anytime soon.



In a recent development on the matter, Thomas has threatened to reveal full letter that the Duchess of Sussex wrote to him before tying the knot with Prince Harry.

According to sources, Meghan had written a five-page long letter to her father Thomas, in which she had accused him of exploiting her relation with Prince Harry. The former Suits actress also pleaded him to stop lying and let them live their lives happily.

While some excerpts from the letter were revealed by Thomas, the 74-year-old director of photographer is yet to release the full letter.

Thomas' daughter Samantha, 53, told The Sun: “It was nasty. Dad is prepared to release more of it.”

Apparently, Meghan had written this in her letter:

"Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces. You have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice not to tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.If you love me … allow us to live our lives in peace. Please stop lying, please stop creating so much pain, please stop exploiting my relationship with my husband.."

It continued: "We all rallied around to support and protect you from day 1, and this you know.So to hear about the attacks you’ve made at Harry in the press, who was nothing but patient, kind, and understanding with you, is perhaps the most painful of all. For some reason you choose to continue fabricating these stories, manufacturing this fictitious narrative, and entrenching yourself deeper into this web you’ve spun. The only thing that helps me sleep at night is the faith and knowing that a lie can’t live forever."



Talking of Samantha, she is reportedly making as much as $10,000 off the nearing birth of the royal baby. She charges around 2,000 pounds an hour for interviews to tabloids. She tweeted a report by The Mirror claiming she's making $100,000 off the royal baby’s arrival.