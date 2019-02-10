Over 40 foreign players to entertain cricket loving crowd in PSL 2019

LAHORE: As the popularity of Pakistan Super League is growing fast among overseas players, in the fourth edition of the tournament, starting from February 14 in Dubai, at least, 40 foreign players will be traveling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan to entertain the cricket loving crowd.



Among new faces, the South Africa legend AB de Villiers, who holds the record for the fastest ODI century and half-century, is the biggest draw this season along with New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who has the highest strike-rate in T20 Internationals.

Sandeep Lamichhane, a rising leg-spinner from Nepal, will also be making his maiden appearance in the PSL this season whereas the ICC World T20 2016 hero Carlos Brathwaite is also set to make his tournament debut.

As has been the case in the short history of PSL, the largest contingent of overseas talent is coming from England with 12 players, followed by West Indies (eight), Australia (six), South Africa (five), New Zealand (four), Zimbabwe (two) and, Nepal and Wales (one each).

Kieron Pollard (Peshawar Zalmi)

Kieron Pollard, the most capped T20 player of all-time, has moved to Peshawar Zalmi for the fourth PSL. He played the last two seasons for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, respectively, and has an overall experience of 445 T20 matches.

Colin Munro (Karachi Kings)

Colin Munro, the swashbuckling opening batsman from New Zealand, was part of the Karachi Kings squad last year as well, but could not play due to national commitments. He will make his debut in Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament this season.

Munro is known for his hard-hitting at the start of the innings. He is one of the only two batsmen in the world – the other being Rohit Sharma – to score three centuries in T20Is and has the highest strike-rate (161.13) for any batsman with at least 1,000 runs in the format.

Shane Watson (Quetta Gladiators)

Shane Watson, the Australia, all-rounder Shane Watson is set to feature in the PSL for the fourth time. He played the first two tournaments for Islamabad United and the last one for Quetta Gladiators. He was one of the players the Gladiators retained before the players draft.

Ian Bell (Islamabad United)

England batsman Ian Bell has been picked by Islamabad United to play PSL for the first time after a stunning season with Birmingham Bears in England’s domestic T20 competition. Bell, with 580 runs at 48.33, was the third highest score in the T20 tournament at home.

He was United’s first pick in the players draft for PSL 2019.

Daniel Christian (Multan Sultans)

Dan Christian, the Australia all-rounder, will be in action for the first time in PSL after he was picked as a supplementary player by Multan Sultans. Christian scored 185 runs and took 13 wickets for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Corey Anderson (Lahore Qalandars)

Corey Anderson, the New Zealand all-rounder, is set to make his PSL debut this season with Lahore Qalandars, who share special love with the batsmen who can score at brisk pace.

Anderson’s strike-rate in T20s is above 140 and he also holds the record for the second fastest ODI hundred, which he scored off just 36 balls against the Windies in 2014.