New Zealand beat India by four runs in third T20, take series 2-1

Wellington: New Zealand beat India by four runs in Sunday´s Twenty20 match at Hamilton to take the series 2-1.



The hosts were sent in to bat first and made 212 for four, with Colin Munro making 72 off 40 deliveries.

India were 208 for six at the close of their 20 overs. Vijay Shankar topscored for the visitors with 43.



