Haj may become more costly, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister For Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri on Sunday said that Haj expenses were likely to increase further in the next few years as Saudi Haj ministry wants governments to transfers Haj operations to private sector within three to four years.

Speaking at "Geo Parliament" program , the minister said" within few years Haj will become costlier under private sector".

He said the government will have to accept the Saudi authorities demand for phase by phase privatization of Haj.

Answering a question, he said Haj and Umrah couldn't be offered free of cost in the state of Madina, adding that three would be no change in Haj expenses for now.

He said a summary regarding Haj subsidy was presented before the cabinet and arguments were also given to support it but the cabinet didn't agree.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan told the cabinet that he can't convince himself to announce subsidy due to worsening economic situation.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government had offered subsidy keeping in view election campiagn .

Noorul Haq Qadri said Saudi government increased Haj expenses for entire world and the government doesn't plan to demand a decrease during Crown Prince's visit.