Fri Feb 08, 2019
February 8, 2019

Facebook adds 'unsend' feature to Messenger

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook  has added  new feature for  messenger users, powering them to unsend texts! But, they'll have to act quickly to do so.

In the past, Online social media giant had announced  that they planned to launch an "unsend" feature for messenger, and now it's in working.

The new feature, which began rolling out earlier this week, allows users to delete a message within 10 minutes of sending it.

Users must tap on the message in question, and then select the option to "remove for everyone."

The message will then be replaced by text alerting both recipients and senders that it was removed.

