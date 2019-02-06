Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi all set to visit Karachi for conference

KARACHI: Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi and her poet husband Javed Akhtar will be coming to Karachi next month for Kaifi Azmi festival which will pay tribute to Shabana’s father, Kaifi Azmi.



The two-day festival will be held at Arts Council on February 23-24 where it will pay homage to the celebrated poet and many famous personalities from Pakistan and across the border have been invited to attend.

The Indian Express has confirmed their attendance at the conference and Arts Council has also issued a statement on the matter.



“We have invited Kaifi Azmi’s daughter Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar for the event besides some other notable cultural personalities from India,” a statement from Arts Council said on Tuesday.

Professor Ejaz Farooqi, secretary of the council, said, “It is a great opportunity for notable and popular writers, poets and artists from India to interact with their Pakistani counterparts and we are confident the festival will be a success."