Inside Hrithik Roshan's 500 million beach house Paras

MUMBAI: The residences of renowned Bollywood celebrities are no less than palatial abodes worth millions of rupees.



One such sprawling mansion facing the sea in Mumbai belongs to famed actor Hrithik Roshan.

Worth 500 million rupees, the plush bungalow named Paras, is located in the affluent Juhu area. The 3000 sq ft house consists of a den and two bedrooms that resonate strongly with the actor's life and style.

The house is painted in dominant hues of blue. "While washing the pigment off from my hands one day, I realised that’s the colour I’d been looking for… not cerulean, not turquoise, something in between,” said Hrithik.

Paras has been specifically designed by architect Ashiesh Shah, who had the task of designing the house on the actor's customised requests.

The lavish house is made keeping in mind the needs of Hrithik's two boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Here's an inside look at the plush house:

In the sprawling den adjoining the living room, where the lives of the three Roshan boys intersect, there’s a foosball table, a billiards table and a vending machine that dispenses chocolates.

The den is where the most fun happens as it opens up to an enclosed green space with a seaview.

The Roshans don’t have a fixed dining spot, never mind the dining room with the swanky Astrolab glass table by Roche Bobois and an imposing Raza. Instead, a foldable table is set up wherever the children fancy.

“Sometimes, we’ll have breakfast right in the middle of the living room or we’ll have it on the terrace or in my bedroom,” says Roshan, adding, “It’s my way of telling my children to think outside the box, to imagine endless possibilities.”

Another prominent feature of the house is a wall with infinite family photos pasted on it. The photos are mounted on a moveable grid in one corner of the living room. “I wanted to give these photos the importance they deserve,” Hrithik had said.

The boys' room features a globe-inspired wallpaper and some fun giving couches.

Paras is adorned with quirky quotes all around that mark their presence in the stunning seaside house.

About his gorgeous beach house, Hrithik had revealed, "Building this home was about discovering myself. I wanted to explore what would manifest on the outside if I went by what I felt inside."



