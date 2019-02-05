Shahid Afridi hails PCB decision to retain Sarfraz as captain for World Cup 2019

KARACHI: Former skipper Shahid Khan Afridi has hailed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decision to retain Sarfraz Ahmed as captain for World Cup 2019.



Shortly after PCB chief Ehsan Mani announced Sarfraz will lead Pakistan team till World Cup 2019, Afridi took to Twitter hailing the decision.

“Great decision by PCB to appoint Sarfaraz Ahmed captain for World Cup.”

Afridi went on to say Sarfraz has proved himself as a leader and should get total support from everyone.

He said “This is an ideal opportunity for him (Sarfraz) to make a memorable contribution.”



