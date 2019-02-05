Anil Kapoor reveals his wife Sunita calls him ‘Ostrich’

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that his wife Sunita calls him ostrich, Indian media reported.



In his interview with Filmfare, Anil Kapoor said, “I am extremely non-confrontational with my children. I have never been a traditional dad.

He went on to say “I have always treated my children as friends.”

Because of this, Sunita call me an ostrich eluding to the fact that much like an ostrich, said Anil and added that Sunita says you hide face in plain sight and assume all is well.

Anil Kapoor and Sunita have been together for 45 years and are still going strong.

Recently, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha actor had also revealed how the night before the Oscars, his wife Sunita was unperturbed by the enormity of the event and with different priorities in mind, kept scolding him throughout the night.

“For family, Oscar doesn’t matter. My wife and I were discussing Sonam the night before Oscar! I said ‘let me sleep now’ and she said ‘leave Oscar, listen to me first.’ So even then, family was my priority. I got a lot of firing from Sunita the night before Oscar ceremony,” he stated.

Moreover, the actor revealed his precise feeling at the time Slumdog Millionaire was announce as the victor saying he had a ‘massive temptation’ to break into dance:

“But I thought if I do it, I’ll break the protocol and they might arrest me! Had it been India, I would’ve done it. I was dying to dance. When the dancers were dancing on Jai Ho, imagine how much I had to control myself to not dance.”