Daren Sammy warmly welcomed upon arrival ahead of Peshawar Zalmi kit launch

PESHAWAR: Captain of Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Peshawar Zalmi, Daren Sammy reached Peshawar on Monday ahead of the kit launch ceremony of the team.



The West Indies all-rounder received a warm welcome from fans as he arrived at the city from Islamabad, representing the team the fourth time in PSL.

Owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi was present at the Islamabad International Airport to welcome Sammy as he touched down the federal capital.

“The moment has finally arrived. I am elated to announce that @darensammy88 has landed in Islamabad & is on his to meet all the #ZalmiFans in Peshawar. His excitement can be seen as he steps foot in the city of flowers for the very first time. #PakhairRaghlaySammy,” read his tweet.

The kit and anthem launch ceremony is scheduled to be held later in the day at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor House with the event comprising of the team’s players, ambassadors and music icons.