The new internet sensation: Meet 8-year-old Hadiya Hashmi whose soul-rending voice is touching hearts

The fifth season of Nescafe Basement kick-started with a bang. From soul-stirring compositions to heart-rending vocals by some of the most talented singers, the platform has showcased a wide range of performers insofar.

However, the centrepiece of the latest season remains 8-year-old music prodigy Hadiya Hashmi who has stunned audiences with her mesmerising voice with just the first performance.

Hadiya's maiden performance in the song Bol Hu by Soch the band has wowed listeners who are astounded at the fifth grader's ability to do justice to a sufi song at such a tender age.

The little maestro's soul-stirring performance is winning her praises from people all around the country who have come forth lauding her exceptional singing prowess.



Discovered by none other than producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan aka Xulfi, Hadiya's spell-binding vocal range is being admired by netizens widely.

When inquired how the former EP guitarist crossed paths with Hadiya, Xulfi commented, “February 2018. I discovered a free of cost academy for kids who want to learn music and don’t have the resources to do it. Discovering new talent is what the universe wants from me. I auditioned Hadiya in October. In tears, I decided that day that I’ll make the world witness her talent.”

Watch the song here to witness the magic yourself:







