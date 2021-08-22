Fans wish Dua Lipa as she turns 26

Dua Lipa poses for a selfie with boyfriend Anwar Hadid

Thousands of fans on Sunday took to social media to wish Dua Lipa on her 26th birthday.

The British singer used her Instagram stories to thank her friends who sent throwback pictures to her with endearing captions.

Dua is admired by millions of people across the world and her recently released music video "Levitating" featuring rapper DaBaby, broke several records.

The singer was the first to condemn DaBaby when he made controversial remarks against gay people.

The music video for "Levitating" has been viewed by more than one 100 million people on YouTube.

Dua Lipa recently spent holidays with her boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the brother of models Bella and Gigi Hadid.



