Avril Lavigne channels teenage self on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Avril Lavigne was joined by fiancé Mod Sun along with Machine Gun Kelly and Joel Madden at the event

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne unveiled her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022.

The benchmark came as the Sk8er Boi singer celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album Let Go, which launched her career with memorable hits like Complicated and I’m With You.



During her speech at the ceremony, the 37-year-old reminisced the first time she visited the Walk of Fame.

“I mean to get a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an absolute dream come true, I can’t believe it," she said.

Lavigne also donned the same sweatshirt from when she first visited the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 16, bringing a photo of herself from the time.

“I visited L.A., Hollywood, for the first time when I was 16, and this is me here photographed on that trip,” she said referring to the blown up photo of her from the said trip.

“I was wearing this hoodie, which was my favourite hoodie in high school. Never in a million years did I think I would have a star, and I feel very blessed and grateful and I’m happy to be making music still today.”

Wrapping up her speech, Lavigne hoped to inspire the next small-town 16-year-old who “comes to Hollywood one day full of hopes and dreams.”

“Live your passion. Express yourself. Be real. Work hard. Keep your head up. Believe in yourself,” said the crooner.