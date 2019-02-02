Pakistani thriller Laal Kabootar drops in new poster and release date

Pakistan’s upcoming film Laal Kabootar after creating quite the hype amongst movie buffs has just dropped in its release date and poster and fans are ecstatic than ever.



The Kamal Khan-directorial unveiled its first poster featuring the two leads, Pakistani beauty queen Mansha Pasha with Ahmed Ali Akbar essaying an intense avatar and unleashing mysterious thrilling vibes.

Regarding the film, Pasha had earlier stated: “Laal Kabootar is about a female protagonist who goes through 'something' in life... and the story is about how she overcomes that."

Apart from the two leads, the film is also featuring Ali Kazmi playing the character of a journalist. Talking about his role in the film Kazmi revealed earlier: “A very intense, clever guy but also very fun-loving. He doesn't like talking about work outside of work. He's very quirky and loves his wife more than life itself."



The film will hit theaters all around on March 22, 2019.