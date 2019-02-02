PSL 2019: Mahira Khan is Peshawar Zalmi's brand ambassador yet again

Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmi has once again roped in renowned actress Mahira Khan as brand ambassador for the league's fourth edition.



In a tweet published Saturday, Zalmi announced:

"BREAKING: Our #ForeverZalmi @TheMahiraKhan remains in the @PeshawarZalmi Family as the Brand Ambassador for @thePSLt20 4. She symbolises the passion that Zalmi represents. She is also going to be present at the Kit & Anthem Launch Ceremony on 4th. Pakhair Raghlay!#YellowStorm."

The tweet was also shared by Mahira on her official handle:



Other celebrities that joined Zalmi as ambassadors include actress Sana Javed and singer Gul Panra.



The fourth edition of PSL will kickstart with a smashing ceremony that is all set to be held on February 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Following the ceremony, defending champions Islamabad United will play the inaugural match of PSL season four against Lahore Qalandars.