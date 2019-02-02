Here is why and when Google plans to shut down its Google Plus service

Google is reportedly shutting down its Google Plus Service in April 2019.

Citing The Mercury News, The Hill reported that the service is being shut down on April 2 due to security concerns.

It said the closure of Google Plus comes six months after the Internet giant said it would expedite the shut down process.

The Hill said it approached Google for comments and it has yet to receive an answer.

The report further said the service was scheduled to be closed in August, but Google announced that a vulnerability affecting millions of users forced it to expedite the process.

“No third party compromised our systems, and we have no evidence that the app developers that inadvertently had this access for six days were aware of it or misused it in any way,” Google’s vice president of product management David Thacker was reported by The Hill to have written on the software bug last year,".