PSL 2019: Who will be the 'Game-Changer' captain?

The league of extraordinary ‘cricketing’ gentlemen is all set to make a thunderous appearance in the Cric-verse while everyone’s eyes are fixed on one of the year’s most power-packed, thrill-filled events – PSL Season 4.



The supercharged tournament is scheduled from February 14 to March 17, 2019 where the six titans i.e. the Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will clash and use their invincible powers and heroics to take on the PSL arena and prove their mettle.

This galvanizing event spans across 32 days with 34 captivating matches arranged to take place in 5 venues located in both UAE and Pakistan.

However, the real deal is to witness the hi-octane performances of the PSL captains; the leaders and the driving force behind their respective squads. Each captain is lethal, indestructible, ferocious and fearless in his own right. Posing as a deadly weapon with his unique mortal powers, he will stop at nothing to destroy whatever comes his way.

Let’s look at each of these captains as Weapons of Mass Determination who will appear to be the ‘game-changers’ for the tournament – what are they capable of and how are they vying for a position in the fight of the fittest?

Mohammad Sami - Islamabad United

Born with a licence to attack, when this cricketing rarity dons his sophisticated cricket armor, he becomes a living lethal weapon – one of Cric-verse’s greatest fighting machines. Regarded as a bowling speedster for his quick yorkers and traditional swing and good pace, Sami has primed his super-human skills for waging his dexterous bowling offensive, maintaining his self-control and defending the better good!

Darren Sammy - Peshawar Zalmi

Sammy became the first cricketer to have emerged from St. Lucia and to play for the West Indies. He has been tagged as the big-hitting batsman who is capable of bowling medium pace with some decent movement making him perfectly suited to the shorter formats of the game.

When in form, Sammy is a force to reckon with. He embodies the perfect image of a super-hero where his sole objective is to defend his squad from the perils of the opposition. With a heightened strength, agility and reflexes, Sammy is a brute force for his adversaries.

Sarfraz Ahmed - Quetta Gladiators

For his courageousness and stalwart cricketing acts, Sarfraz stands as the youngest Pakistani cricketer to have been awarded the coveted Sitara-i-Imtiaz and is also the current captain of the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats of the game.

With extensive training and an indestructible shield of blessings, Sarfraz has undeniably become one of Pakistan’s most respected cricketing warriors and PSL’s ultimate weapon; CAPTAIN PAKISTAN!

Imad Wasim - Karachi Kings

A Welsh-born Pakistani player, Imad initially wanted to become a doctor but ended up in the realm of cricket by offering to play for the Pakistan Under-19. Self-analyzing his dexterity in this field, he instantly took to cricket as his profession and has never looked back since.

As an adroit all-rounder, Imad remains ever-ready to confront the onslaught of his opposition through smashing hooks and astute cricketing skills. Beware! No matter what; Imad retains his full strength under all circumstances, wears a special helmet that can communicate telepathically with his strong instincts and even at a tender age, possesses advanced knowledge of the game!

Mohammad Hafeez

Hafeez always strives to give his team the best shot! Usually batting aggressively at the top order, however, his methodical maneuvers and technique have led him to switch defensive mode upon his ‘controlled’ will.

He can pose the ultimate threat to his nemesis by proving to be the mightiest hero of the PSL arena. His somewhat super-human strength, swiftness, endurance and quest for battle are at times far greater than those of his counterparts. Wielding a bat is reflective of Thor’s hammer that transforms Sarfraz as a thunderous master-blaster when the time calls.

Shoaib Malik - Multan Sultans

There is virtually no role in cricket that Shoaib has not filled. Predominantly, he is a batting all-rounder though he started off his career as an off-break bowler. What could have happened? Well, a massive dose of passion-for-cricket based radiation must have transformed this brilliant but warm at heart fellow, awakening the powerful, adrenaline-fed hero in his genes – the INCREDIBLE SHOAIB!

A hero of an incredible strength, this avenger masterfully fits into almost any role that he has been bestowed upon him. But don’t go on his soft, kind-heated looks though! Because when the time comes, he is too dangerous to be controlled while he helps his team smash the unimaginable threats.

Motion Graphics & Creatives by: Rao Faizan