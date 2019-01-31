Watch: Pitbull’s video message to Pakistan Super League fans

The Pakistan Super League is planning to host another grand opening ceremony at Dubai International Stadium, UAE.



The stadium would play host to a star-studded evening on 14 February with internationally renowned pop star Pitbull leading the performers’ line-up. The Florida based singer has become a household namearound the world with a number of super hit songs in recent years.

In a video message to fans on January 31, American rapper Armando Christian Pérez aka Pitbull said: ““HBL Pakistan Super League is coming back and guess who will be performing. Yours truly. Live at Dubai, on February 14, at the grand ceremony Pakistan.”

“I want to see you there. Have fun and getting loose , dancing, enjoying, celebrating, all of us together. Get your tickets, not now, right now, see you soon in Dubai,” he said.

In addition to Pitbull, leading Pakistan Sufi-rock band Junoon is another attraction of what promises to be a memorable evening in Dubai. The band that has made a comeback to mainstream music after a long absence is set to bring incredible energy to the evening in the true HBL PSL spirit.

The opening ceremony would be followed by the opening match of the HBL PSL 2019 between defending champions Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars.