PM Imran Khan directs FBR to go after big tax evaders, non-filers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to focus on tax recovery from the big tax evaders and bring the non-filers into the tax net.



He was chairing a meeting regarding reforms in FBR at Prime Minister Office.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar, FBR Chairman Jahanzaib Khan and other high officials attended the meeting.

The FBR chairman briefed the prime minister about the progress on the steps taken to detect offshore assets of Pakistani citizens and the recovery of taxes under the country's laws.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the ongoing reforms in the FBR were part of reforms agenda of the government.

He regretted that the previous governments had ignored removing the weaknesses in the tax system and increasing the tax base altogether.

A country where 30 percent of the country's budget was being spent on payment of interest on loans, ignoring loopholes in the present tax system was a criminal negligence, he added.

He observed that in the past, due to harassment caused to public and business community, complicated system of tax recovery, corruption and spending of tax money on the lavish lifestyle of the rulers, the ordinary citizens had lost their trust in the system and FBR.

He stressed upon restoration of such trust.

About Benami assets, the prime minister directed for early completion of rules under the relevant legal provisions.