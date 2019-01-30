Shoaib Malik's special message for West Indies women cricket team

Pakistan stand-in captain Shoaib Malik has expressed warm wishes to the esteemed West Indies women cricket team on its arrival in Pakistan.



In a tweet published Wednesday, Malik extended a heartfelt welcome to the players of the team, adding that he hopes they find they time to explore the 'beautiful city of Karachi'.

"Welcome to Pakistan @mraguilleira and team, exciting times! All the best for the series and hope you get some time to check out the beautiful city of Karachi where I grew up. I’m sure @mir_sana05 @maroof_bismah and team have planned some fun activities, hope you all enjoy," Malik's tweet reads.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board had confirmed that the Windies women’s cricket team will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Karachi in the build-up to the ICC Women’s Championship fourth round fixture.

This is the women team's first tour to Karachi in 15 years.