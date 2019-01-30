iPhone turns into eavesdropping device: Apple FaceTime bug was first discovered by 14-year old boy in US

Apple's Facetime bug was first discovered by a 14 year old boy in the United States who was able to eavesdrop on his friends while playing video games.

According to CNN, Grant Thompson informed his mother about the bug who then attempted to warn Apple on January 20.

The mother identified as Michele Thompson made phone calls, sent emails and Tweeted to Apple CEO Tim Cook but received no response from the company for over a week.

The bug, however, made headiness on Monday after 9to5Mac news website first reported it.

The bug lets FaceTime caller listen in on the other end of the line—before the recipient answers the phone.



“We’re aware of this issue and we have identified a fix that will be released in a software update later this week,” Apple said in a statement.

The company has shut down group FaceTime chats until it comes up with a solution.

A user on Twitter also posted a video to demonstrate how the Apple device could turn into an eavesdropping device.







