Russia's special envoy arrives in Islamabad to discuss Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Russian diplomat Zamir Kabolov Monday arrived in Islamabad to hold talks with senior Pakistani civil and military leadership as the efforts for political solution to the Afghan conflict gained momentum in recent weeks.

During his visit to Pakistan, the Russian envoy will meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua to discuss ongoing efforts of both countries to find out political solution to the Afghan conflict.

Mr Kabolov, who is said to be behind the growing contacts between Russia and the Afghan Taliban, will be briefed about the recently held peace talks between the Taliban and the US special representative Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar.”

It pertinent to note that Taliban political envoys attended a conference in Moscow in November and sat face to face with representatives of the Afghan government-sponsored High Peace Council and Kabul’s envoy to Russia.