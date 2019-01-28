Govt committed to extend high speed internet services to GB, AJK

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reform and Statistics Division Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has said that the government is committed to extend high speed internet services of 3G & 4G to Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir regions to improve land based communications.



The minister said this in a meeting with Director General, Special Communications Organization (SCO), Major General Ali Farhan, who called on him at Islamabad on Monday.

Project Director CPEC Hasan Daud and senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

The minister stated that steps will be taken to extend broadband services to GB & AJK regions including far flung areas to enhance connectivity.

In order to further integrate people of these regions with mainland Pakistan, it is imperative that they be provided communications and IT facilities at par with rest of Pakistan.

‘The extension of these services will also help promote industry and tourism in these areas’, added the Minister.

During the meeting, DG, SCO, apprised the Minister about work of the organization including laying of 820 Km optical fiber cable from Khunjrab to Rawalpindi under CPEC framework in Phase 1. He also briefed the Minister on proposed phase-II of the project.