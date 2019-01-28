Hope entire PSL edition is played in Pakistan next year: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has expressed the hope that the upcoming edition of PSL would be the last to be played in United Arab Emirates as “we want to shift the cricket gala event to Pakistan.”



Addressing the opening ceremony of “Maidan Saja Hai, Pakistan ki Shaan Barhana Hai”, campaign in connection with upcoming PSL-4, he said the PSL would see the glimpses of the National Stadium Karachi and the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Pakistan, he said, was moving towards a bright future under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had brought a paradigm shift in foreign policy in just six months.

Chaudhry Fawad said that in the past Pakistan had become irrelevant to the Middle East as it became an isolated country.

After coming to power, PM Imran had reviewed the policies and Pakistan had become an important player in the region and stature of Pakistan had increased in the eyes of the world.

He said Pakistan had special strategic relations with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, adding "Moreover our relations become even more important as the large number of Pakistani expatriates are working in these two countries.

"He said that before PTI coming to power, the United States, Pakistan relations had deteriorated but now in the words of US Senator Graham, Imran Khan was the best bet for bring stability in the region.

He said that the cornerstone of the present government economic policies was to control imports, increase exports, stop deindustrialization and revive industry and encourage expatriates tosend remittances through legal channels to double them from present $ 20 billion to $ 40 billion per year.

He said Pakistan became part of a regional conflict in the 1980s, and suffering huge losses now successfully came out of the conflict.

If there was any other nation in that conflict it would not have survived, but Pakistan as a resilient nation had survived, he added.

He said in irregular conflict, it was very difficult to defeat hidden enemy.

Fawad said that PTI government showed unprecedented courage and overcome the divisions within the county by taking action against extremist elements.

Moreover, he said that the government had taken action against corrupt elements who had plundered national wealth and the past governments did not had courage to bring them to book.