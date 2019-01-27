Pakistan vs South Africa: What is Pink ODI?

South African players are donning pink jersey in fourth One Day International against Pakistan at the Wanderers as the match is scheduled to be a Pink ODI.

First held in 2011, Pink ODI is played to raise awareness about breast cancer and collect donations for those suffering from the disease.

Spectators are also encouraged to come wearing pink for the occasion.

Pakistan, who are currently playing a five-match one-day series in South Africa, will play three Twenty20 matches in Cape Town next month.

The country is ranked number one in Twenty20 internationals and have won nine consecutive matches, as well as a world record 17 out of the 19 T20Is they played last year.

On Saturday, Pakistan recalled fast bowler Mohammad Amir from the 15-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against South Africa.

The 26-year-old left-armer was left out of the limited-over and Test squads after a poor showing in last year´s Asia Cup, but was brought back into both for the ongoing tour of South Africa.



