51 percent of Pakistanis express favourable opinion on PM Imran Khan’s performance: survey

ISLAMABAD: A survey has revealed that 51 of Pakistanis express a favourable opinion on Imran Khan’s performance to date as Prime Minister.



According to the survey conducted by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “What is your opinion on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s overall performance up until now, i.e., since his winning the 2018 elections?”

In response to this question, 13% said very good, 38% said good, 26% said bad, 20% said very bad, while 3% did not know or did not wish to respond.

Urban-Rural Breakdown: Urban respondents were found to be significantly more upbeat about their PM.

From among urban respondents, 15% opined that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s performance has been very good up until now, while 44% said that it had been good, 23% said that it had been bad, 16% said very bad, and 2% did not know or did not wish to respond. On the other hand, from among rural respondents, only 12% said that it had been very good, 35% that it had been good, 27% that it had been bad, 22% that it had been very bad, while 4% did not know or did not wish to respond.

Age Breakdown: The Prime Minister appears to enjoy a better approval rating among millennials.

Respondents in the under-30 age group rate Imran Khan’s performance most highly. 15% say that it has been very good, 40% that it has been good, 19% that it has been bad, 24% that it has been very bad, while 2% did not respond.

Among the 30 to 50 age group, 14% say that it has been very good, 37% good, 27% bad, 18% very bad, while 4% chose not to respond. Among the 50+ age group, only 3% say that it has been very good, 40% that it has been good, 39% that it has been bad, 12% very bad, with 6% choosing not to respond.