Sat Jan 26, 2019
Web Desk
January 26, 2019

Video: Peshawar Zalmi fans divided over English anthem suggested by team owner

Sat, Jan 26, 2019

Days after the Pakistan Super League released its official song ahead of the fourth edition, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi has shared an English language song seeking fans' advice whether it could be the anthem of his franchise.

"Not bad for a new anthem ?," he wrote in the caption that accompanied the song on Twitter.

Released in 2014  by American singer Gavin Shane DeGraw, the song's lyrics seem quite befitting for a sports team going to compete in the tournament.

The fans, however, were divided. While some liked the  track  titled "Fire" to be the official song  , others opposed the idea of choosing an English song as the PSL anthem.

Here is collection of  replies that Afridi  received on Twitter:


