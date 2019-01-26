Video: Peshawar Zalmi fans divided over English anthem suggested by team owner

Days after the Pakistan Super League released its official song ahead of the fourth edition, Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi has shared an English language song seeking fans' advice whether it could be the anthem of his franchise.



"Not bad for a new anthem ?," he wrote in the caption that accompanied the song on Twitter.

Released in 2014 by American singer Gavin Shane DeGraw, the song's lyrics seem quite befitting for a sports team going to compete in the tournament.

The fans, however, were divided. While some liked the track titled "Fire" to be the official song , others opposed the idea of choosing an English song as the PSL anthem.

Here is collection of replies that Afridi received on Twitter:



