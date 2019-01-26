Sarfaraz Ahmed's wife comes to his defence, shows his 'real side'

Wife of Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has come forth revealing the player's 'real side' after his racial comment directed at South African cricket stalwart Andile Phehlukwayo upset a huge number of people .



In a tweet published Friday, Khushbakht Sarfaraz, posted a video that depicts Sarfaraz playing at the Nelson Mandela square in Johannesburg with his son and a bunch of South African children.

"This is Nelson Mendela Square where Abdullah and his Abba really had great time racing with the local kids. This is His real side. Down to Earth and Humble [sic]," read the post.

The skipper on Friday had apologised to Andile for his offensive, racial comment which had landed him in hot water.

Tendering an apology, the skipper took to Twitter to share:

"This morning I apologised to Andile Phehlukwayo and he was gracious enough to accept my apology .and I hope the people of South Africa also accept my apology."

Sarfraz was caught on stump mics passing an offensive taunt to Andile during the 37th over of South Africa’s chase in the second ODI on Tuesday, saying in Urdu: "Abey kaale, teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?” which translates to, "Hey black guy, where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

Owing to his disrespectful statement, it was speculated that Sarfaraz might have to face sanctions of up to five matches by the International Cricket Council.