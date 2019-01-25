Pakistan, China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners: Spokesperson

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying
During a regular press briefing Hua Chunying said “China has always been offering support and assistance to Pakistan's socioeconomic development as its capacity allows.”
She added “We support Pakistan in taking measures to actively tackle and overcome the temporary difficulty facing it now.”
