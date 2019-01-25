close
Fri Jan 25, 2019
January 25, 2019

Pakistan, China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners: Spokesperson

Fri, Jan 25, 2019

BEIJING: Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying

During a regular press briefing Hua Chunying said “China has always been offering support and assistance to Pakistan's socioeconomic development as its capacity allows.”

She added “We support Pakistan in taking measures to actively tackle and overcome the temporary difficulty facing it now.”

