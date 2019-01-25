Positive reviews pour in as Kangana's Manikarnika hits theaters

After finding its way through ample controversies, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika finally hit theaters on Friday and as per the initial reviews pouring in, the film seems to have left a mark on the audience.

Kangana’s debut directorial Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi attracted a number of people on the first day of its release and in spite of it sharing the spotlight with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray, the film opened to a positive feedback from the audience.

With the film having scored an average rating of four out of five stars many of the acclaimed critics in India have also been singing praises for it.

Famed movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh gave his take on Twitter saying: “Inspiring movie that has scale and soul... Kangana, take a bow. You’re terrific... First half could be tighter. Second half awe inspiring... Climax brilliant... Power, pride, patriotism - this has it all.”



