Turkish cricketers to take part in Pakistan Super League

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announced that two cricketers from Turkey would be part of the fourth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Mr Afridi lauded the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who "aims to develop good relations with Turkey."

“Applaud the vision of Imran Khan who aims to develop good relations with Turkey. This year, we are taking 2 Turkish Cricketers who will be part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad for @thePSLt20,” he said.

The Zalmi foundation held a cricket camp in Ankara.

"Ankara Kriket Sport Külübü Derneği conducted a cricket camp with the help of Zalm Foundation in which aspiring cricketers were invited from all across the country. Peshawar Zalmi aims to promote cricket in Turkey by developing a strategy with Ankara Sports Clubs Association," he said.



This not the first time that Zalmi has chosen to given opportunity to players from cricketing minnows.

In the last league, Zalmi had selected two Chinese players.

In response to Afridi’s tweet, Turkish ambassador in Islamabad Mustafa Yurdakul said that interest in cricket was on the rise in Turkey.

“Interest in #Cricket is growing slowly but concretely in Turkey thanks to our fruitful cooperation with Javed Afridi and Peshawar Zalmi,” the ambassador tweeted.



