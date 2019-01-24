Ajay Devgn warns that people taking advantage of #MeToo can harm cause

MUMBAI: As the #MeToo fire raged on and spread to India last year new names are being called out for alleged sexual harassment from the Bollywood. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is the latest one.

Indian film industry's dashing stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol lauded that the #MeToo movement has encouraged people to open up about their unsavoury experiences and be heard, but they added it is important for people to know both sides of a story.

When asked weather sexual harassment could demotivate the next generation to enter the showbiz industry, Kajol's husband told to India's independent news service: "Look, there are good people and bad people in every industry. So, people should know that in the first place.



"Then I would also like to mention that it is good that many stories are coming out (in the public), but one also has to understand that while most of the accounts are possibly real, some might have taken advantage of the gaining momentum. Therefore, investigation is needed."

The actor further said:"When people exploit the #MeToo movement, it harms the purpose of the actual cause. Not all people are bad. But if we are only projecting one side, the next generation might get scared to step into the industry.That is why it is important to be more responsible."

Kajol also shared her point of view on the issue, saying: "You (people) have the huge power of the digital medium, so do not discount that. Do not think that if you are not a big name, you will face injustice. You as common people have the power to put out your story and people will hear you."



