Indian SC detailed verdict on Hindu-Muslim marriage

NEW DELHI: The Indian Supreme Court on Tuesday said that marriage of a Hindu woman with a Muslim man is not a "regular or valid" but the child born out of such wedlock is legitimate.



It also added that the legal effect of such an irregular marriage is that a wife is entitled to get dower but cannot inherit the husband’s property.

While the court held that the child born in an irregular marriage is legitimate just like in the case of a valid marriage and is entitled to inherit the property of the father.

A bench of justices NV Ramana and MM Shantanagoudar upheld the order of the Kerala High Court by which it was ruled that the son of a couple - Mohammed Ilias and Valliamma (who was Hindu at the time of marriage)- was legitimate and was entitled for share in his father's property according to law.







