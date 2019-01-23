Watch: PM Imran addresses full-house gathering in Doha

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his maiden speech dedicated to overseas Pakistanis, addressed a jam packed crowd at the Al Wakra stadium in Doha on Tuesday.



Elated to see the amount of people who had turned out, PM Imran said that he’s addressing a crowd this huge for the first time after his electoral rallies.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his remarks, said that the presence of such a large number of overseas Pakistanis in the stadium and in welcoming Prime Minister Imran Khan reflected a “New Pakistan”.

FM Qureshi added that the prime ministers of Pakistan, in the past, used to address the Pakistani community in closed-door rooms abroad.

“This is for the first time ever that a prime minister of Pakistan is addressing the community at a stadium,” the foreign minister added.

The iconic Al Wakra stadium, which will be hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has a capacity of 40,000 seats.

PM Imran in his address, describing the overseas Pakistanis as the country’s ‘heroes’, said that his government would steer the country out of difficulties, ensure its economic uplift and bring in pride for the green passport.

Acknowledging the efforts of oversees Pakistani diaspora, PM Imran said, “Whenever I see overseas Pakistanis working hard abroad, I think that they are special ones, who always think and worry about Pakistan.”

He expressed gratitude for always supporting him in his fund-raising campaigns for Shaukat Khanam Hospital, NAMAL University and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“You are the people, who work hard and send money to your country. Our country is now being run on your remittances. You are heroes of Pakistan. There are also some villains, who steal the money from the country and launder abroad. My war is against those people,” he stressed.

He added that the Qatari businessmen, who met him during his visit, expressed their keenness to invest in Pakistan and also told him they were earlier shying away from investment due to corruption and heavy taxation in Pakistan.

“The present government had scaled down the number of taxes from 36 to 16 only and would further rationalize the tax regime,” he added.

PM Imran was on a two-day visit to Qatar aimed at seeking economic cooperation and discussing matters of mutual interest. Accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar, he was visiting on the invitation of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hammad Al Thani.



