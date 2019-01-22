close
Tue Jan 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 22, 2019

‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ lead Oscar nods with 10 each

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 22, 2019

Los Angeles: Alfonso Cuaron´s "Roma," an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance "A Star Is Born" finished with eight nominations -- though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 24.

Latest News

More From Entertainment