‘Roma,’ ‘The Favourite’ lead Oscar nods with 10 each

Los Angeles: Alfonso Cuaron´s "Roma," an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico City, and offbeat royal romp "The Favourite" on Tuesday topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.



Popular musical romance "A Star Is Born" finished with eight nominations -- though star and filmmaker Bradley Cooper was notably denied a nod for his directing debut.

The Oscars will be handed out in Hollywood on February 24.