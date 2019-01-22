Efforts to pit Fatima Bhutto against PPP dashed

LONDON: The efforts by the Sindh opposition parties led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to pit Fatima Bhutto against the Pakistan People's Party to deseat the Sindh government have failed miserably.



According to a Daily Jang report, there were some behind the doors activities aimed at toppling the PPP regime with the help of Ghinwa Bhutto chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party-Shaheed Bhutto.

The PTI launched a campaign last month against the Sindh government following the Joint Investigation Report (JIT) that accused the top PPP leaders including Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto, Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah of money laundering through fake bank accounts.

During the past two months, a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan who is a property tycoon in UK, reportedly met Fatima Bhutto twice to convince her to join politics apparently in an attempt to pit the Bhutto scion against the Bhuttos.

This was the same period when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was pointing towards formation of a forward bloc in Sindh, which would be headed by someone from the Bhutto family.

Sources told the newspaper that Ghinwa was in contact with PTI leaders in Sindh to remove CM Murad through no-confidence vote.

In last ditch effort recently, a prominent Pakistani businessman in UK again tried to persuade her but Fatima refused saying she and her brother did not want to be a part of such change and politics.

We have suffered a lot and cannot afford any more setbacks, the businessman was told.