Ready to address legitimate concerns of all Afghan sides: Zalmay Khalilzad

ISLAMABAD: U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad reiterated his government’s committee to restore peace in the war-torn country.



Zalmay, who is leading the US effort to facilitate dialogue and negotiations that will bring peace to Afghanistan, took to Twitter on Saturday to renew the US commitment to peace.

“I see that many are concerned that the United States is willing to both talk and fight. Let me be clear: the US wants peace,” Khalilzad wrote on his Twitter account.

“To achieve peace, we are ready to address legitimate concerns of all Afghan sides in a process that ensures Afghan independence and sovereignty, and accounts for legitimate interests of regional states,” he said.

“Urgent that fighting end. But pursuing peace still means we fight as needed,” he concluded.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad yesterday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

He briefed the Prime Minister on his recent visits to the region to muster support for the Afghan reconciliation process.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan's commitment to facilitate the peace process in Afghanistan.