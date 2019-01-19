Wasim Akram lavishes praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistani legend Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to bowl the “most effective yorker” currently in world cricket.



Bumrah, who played a pivotal role in India’s maiden Test series win on Australian soil, has been the X factor in Virat Kohli’s set-up.

“Jasprit Bumrah has the best and the most effective yorker among fast bowlers playing international cricket now,” Akram told Indian news agency PTI during an interaction.

Akram believes that Bumrah will make a difference during death overs at this year’s World Cup with his ‘go to ball’.

“Bumrah has an exceptional action, very different from other fast bowlers and yet he gets the ball to swing and also move off the deck at good pace,” Akram said.

“But what makes Bumrah special is his ability to bowl yorkers on a regular basis. Also yorker is not just used for ODIs but for Test matches too as me and Waqar did in our times,” the bowler nicknamed the Sultan of Swing said.