Why did Ali Zafar not sing the PSL anthem this year?

After Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan took over Ali Zafar’s title of being the singer of Pakistan Super League anthems since the past three years, the latter reveals how the shift had actually happened.



During an interview on Geo News, the Teefa in Trouble actor revealed why for this PSL edition, he did not lend his vocals for the anthem which came as a disappointment for many of his fans.

"Due to my busy schedule, I could not manage to sing the theme song and had informed the organisers about it in advance," he stated.

"PSL is a brand now and I am glad that I had a role to play in its expansion," he added further, commenting that the field should now welcome new people in it.

The anthem of the cricket tournament that is massively waited for by sports enthusiasts every year, was unveiled on Friday titled ‘Khel Deewano Ka’ written by Shuja Haider and sung by Fawad Khan while also featuring rapper Young Desi.