Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif celebrate birthday of Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, her sister Isabelle Kaif and Salman Khan celebrated birthday of their Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar in style.



In a video, shared by Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan, Katrina and others could be seen standing around Ali Zafar as he cut the birthday cake.

India media reported that the party was organized by Ali Abbas Zafar after filming Bharat on his birthday on Thursday.



Zafar gave his actors a fancy treat.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover attended Ali Abbas Zafar's birthday bash at Soho House Mumbai.

Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif also joined team Bharat at the party venue.