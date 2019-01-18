Maria Sharapova dumps defending champion Wozniacki from Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova stunned defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open fourth round Friday after an epic three-set match.
The Russian, who is seeded 30 at Melbourne Park, bundled Denmark´s world number three Wozniacki out of the tournament 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a last 16 clash with local hope Ash Barty.
Melbourne: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova stunned defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open fourth round Friday after an epic three-set match.
The Russian, who is seeded 30 at Melbourne Park, bundled Denmark´s world number three Wozniacki out of the tournament 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a last 16 clash with local hope Ash Barty.