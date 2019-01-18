Maria Sharapova dumps defending champion Wozniacki from Open

Melbourne: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova stunned defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open fourth round Friday after an epic three-set match.



The Russian, who is seeded 30 at Melbourne Park, bundled Denmark´s world number three Wozniacki out of the tournament 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a last 16 clash with local hope Ash Barty.