Fri Jan 18, 2019
Sports

AFP
January 18, 2019

Maria Sharapova dumps defending champion Wozniacki from Open

Sports

AFP
Fri, Jan 18, 2019

Melbourne: Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova stunned defending champion Caroline Wozniacki to reach the Australian Open fourth round Friday after an epic three-set match.

The Russian, who is seeded 30 at Melbourne Park, bundled Denmark´s world number three Wozniacki out of the tournament 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to set up a last 16 clash with local hope Ash Barty.

